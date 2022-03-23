DECATUR — Graveside service for David Russell Allen, 61, of Decatur will be Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be today, March 23, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home.
Mr. Allen died on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born January 23, 1961, in Decatur, Alabama, to Robert Lee and Elhura Bendall Allen. David was employed by Allen Paint and Body Shop as an auto body technician, and was an avid outdoorsman.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Survivors include his father, Robert Lee Allen; brother, Danny Allen; sisters, Donna Rogers (Michael) and Deanna Suter (Steve); nieces, Jennifer Mitchell, Sara Suter, Emily Suter; nephew, Mason Mitchell; great-nephew, Maddox Mitchell.
