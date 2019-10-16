DECATUR — Services for David Scott Perry will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Walter “Tom” and Diann Sullivan Perry of Decatur; grandparents, Milford and Gertrude Sullivan of Decatur and John and Rachel Perry of Tennessee; brother, Walter “Little Tommy” Perry and brother-in-law, Robert “BJ” Dobbs of Anniston.
Survivors include his children, son, David (Holly) Perry of Magnolia, Texas; daughter, Brittany (James) Souder of Decatur; brothers, Steve Perry of Toney, Daniel (Amanda) Harwell; sister, Tammy Perry Dobbs of Anniston; five grandchildren, Jacob Lawrence, Isiah and Keira Shackelford and Madelyn and Everlee Perry.
