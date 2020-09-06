FALKVILLE — Funeral service for David Teague, 72, of Falkville, will be Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home with Bro. Phillip Hardin and Bro. Glen Smallwood officiating. Burial will be at McKendree Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Teague died September 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 21, 1948 in Morgan County to Rufus B. Teague and Margaret Orr Teague. Mr. Teague was a carpenter prior to his retirement. He attended New Life Church. Mr. Teague was preceded in death by his parents; a son, John David Teague; a brother, Charles Teague; and a sister, Jane Smallwood.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Teague; two sons, Powers Teague and Jeffrey Franklin; daughter, Shelia Grant (Kevin); two brothers, Jimmy Teague (Beverly) and Paul Teague (Carrie); sister, Carolyn James (Bob); four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Bob James, Powers Teague, Billy Smallwood, Kenny Lopez, Kevin Grant, and Danny Drinkard.
Honorary pallbearers will be his brothers.
