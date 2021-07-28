HARTSELLE — A Memorial service for David Van Glasscock, 74, will be Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Michael Gunter officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Glasscock died on Monday, July 26, 2021 at his residence. He was born February 26, 1947, in Morgan County to Van Buel Glasscock and Gladys Speake Glasscock, who preceded him in death.
Mr. Glasscock attended Morgan County High School and then graduated from Columbia Military Academy in Columbia, Tennessee. He also attended Mississippi State University before beginning his lifelong career in cattle farming. He spent his life raising cattle on his farm in the Oak Ridge community. In 1979, he married his wife, Margie, who preceded him in death. He was a member of the National Guard.
Survivors include his son, David “Bud” Glasscock (Meredith); daughter, Nancy Elizabeth Glasscock; grandchildren, David Grant Glasscock and Kate Hall Glasscock; special friend, Kathy Howard.
In lieu of flowers: Family requests memorial contributions be made to your favorite charity.
