DECATUR — Funeral service for David Warren Meinert, age 79, of Decatur, will be Thursday, May 21, 2020, 6 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Rick Chenault officiating. The family will receive friends for thirty minutes prior to service. Interment will be Friday, May 22, 2020, 10:15 a.m. in Alabama National Cemetery.
Mr. Meinert, who died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Hospice Family Care, Huntsville, was born June 11, 1940, in Benton, IL, to Warren Harry Meinert and Marie Marlo Meinert. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, John Christian Meinert. Mr. Meinert was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and worked as an electrical engineer with General Motors.
He is survived by his loving wife, Theodora Gay Kornya Meinert of Decatur; two daughters, Tara Overstreet (Brian) of Dripping Springs, TX and Lisa Stacy (Kim Sellen) of Decatur; and five grandchildren, Charlie, William, Helen, Madison and Anna Claire.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Hospice Family Care, 10000 Serenity Lane, Huntsville, AL 35803.
