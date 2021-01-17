SOMERVILLE — Private Graveside Service for Rev. David Weaver, 73 of Somerville. Mr. Weaver was born February 15, 1947 in Madison County, AL, to Buddy Weaver and Betty Lipscomb Weaver.
He passed away Friday January 15, 2021 at his residence, surrounded by his family. He retired from the United Methodist Conference, after 43 Years, as a Methodist Minister, in the North Alabama District. He was a beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather.
Survivors include wife of 54 Years, Helen Weaver; daughter, Donna Morgan; sister, Ann Driver; and grandson, Tyler Morgan.
