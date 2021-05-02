ATHENS — A Memorial Funeral service for Dayna Freeze Reed, 57, will be Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. at Midway Baptist Church with Brother Jerome Hilliard officiating. Peck Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mrs. Reed died on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at her residence. She was born November 9, 1963, in Morgan County to Marshall Evon Freeze and Vera Nell Grantland Freeze. Dana may have lost her battle with cancer on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, but she won the victorious prize to go home to be with Jesus, her Lord and Saviour. She was employed as a baker and deli clerk for Bruno’s and Food World in the grocery industry, prior to her passing.
All family and friends are welcomed to attend and celebrate her life.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Reed; stepson, Billy Reed Jr.; stepdaughter, Christina Reed; grandchildren, Trenton Reed, Annabella Reed and Dylan Stanley; son-in-law, Michael McFadden; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Stanley Reed; cousin, Shirley Poole; niece, Rachel Little and nephew, Matthew Freeze.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.