DECATUR
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service for Deacon Willie Elree Jones, 85, of Decatur AL will be noon Friday, November 13, 2020 at Mt. Zion M.B. Church Cemetery in Town Creek, AL with the Reverend Jesse Little officiating. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 12:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
An Incomparable husband and father, Willie Elree Jones was born on April 20, 1935 to the late Walter and Isabella Jones in Lawrence County, Alabama. He departed this earthly life on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his residence in Decatur, Alabama.
Deacon Willie Jones confessed hope in Christ at an early age and joined the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Town Creek, AL. After the drive became hazardous for him, he moved closer home and united with Westside Missionary Baptist Church in Decatur, AL, where he remained faithful. He always worked diligently in his churches, serving on the deacon board, treasurer, Outreach and Van Ministry and Missionary Society. Deacon Willie Jones was a kind, caring and giving person to all who met him. He was fun to be around and made everyone laugh. He loved God to the fullest.
He worked hard to provide for his family. He worked at Fruehauf Manufacturing for over 35 years. He also loved to take care of his home and his rental properties. He stressed the importance of maintaining and preserving their upkeep.
Deacon Willie Jones was preceded in death by his loving wife, Emma Ruth Jones; son, Willie Jones Jr.; twin granddaughters, Tiffany and Stephanie Jones and 16 siblings.
Deacon Willie Jones leaves a legacy of love to be shared by: one caring daughter, Peggy Seay (Jerry) of Decatur, AL; one loving son, Calvin Jones (Edwina) of Kansas City, Missouri; a devoted and loving grandchild and caregiver, Tamala Marshall of Decatur, AL; one brother, Willie B. Jones (Ada) of Muscle Shoals, AL; one daughter-in-law, Jamesetta Jones of Atlanta, GA; two caring and devoted friends for life and in-laws, Freddie and Vera Abernathy of Decatur, AL; one sister in-law, Gloria Jones of Decatur, AL; two brothers-in-law, William Shackelford (Helen) of Chattanooga, TN and Bobby Shackelford (Annie) of Town Creek, AL; five grandchildren, Kemoine Seay (Angela), Antoine McCoy (Nicole), Calvin Jones Jr., Kyle Woods (Starr) and Kordell Woods; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a devoted and dedicated family friend, Nora (Red) Gholston; a host of adoring nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
