DECATUR — Dean Carolyn Bridges Stephenson, age 80, passed from this life on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, April 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home with graveside service immediately following. Chris Pressnell will officiate and Roselawn Funeral Home is directing.
Dean was born August 4, 1940 in Decatur to Royce and Martha Bridges. She was a homemaker, mother of three, and known to her grandchildren and great- grandchildren as Neenie, whom she loved dearly and took pride in all their accomplishments. She enjoyed painting, doing crafts, and gardening. She had many friends especially those she made while living at City Center Retirement Home. She had a great love for the Lord and was a member of Flint Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Clyde Stephenson; her daughter, Rebecca Stephenson Thornton; brother, Larry Bridges and her parents.
Survivors include two daughters, Melissa Stephenson Jansen, Hartselle, Jana Stephenson Hill (Danny), Athens; one son-in-law, Mark Thornton, Decatur; grandchildren, Jason Littrell (Amy), Amanda Shaw (Justin), Drew Hill (Leslie), David Allen Keenum (Samantha), Blake Hill (Ashley), Ty Keenum (Paige), Hunter Hill (Alexis), Bobby Ray Hackett (Whitney), Jericha Rhodes (Chay) and Tyler Thornton (Hayley); great-grandchildren, Olivia Littrell, Blake Littrell, Sarah Beason, Megan Beason, Emily Beason, Conner Hill, Thomas Hill, Case Keenum, Cole Keenum, Chip Keenum, Holden Hill, Hudson Hill, Cheyenne Hackett, Collins Hackett, Cohen Rhodes, Carter and Rhett Thornton; two brothers, Royce Bridges (Donna) and John Bridges (Myra); three nieces and three nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
The family would like to extend a big thank you to Summerford Health and Rehab and Hospice of North Alabama for all their support and help during our mother’s illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of North Alabama, 2457 Mall Road, Florence, AL 35630.
