ATHENS — Mrs. Dean Delores Stewart, 88 of Athens, AL died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her residence. She was born November 12, 1931 in Limestone Co. AL. She was a Member of Tanner Church of Christ, and a retired Doctor’s Receptionist.
Shw is preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Annie Bates Stacey; husband, John W. Stewart; granddaughter, Katie Jo Lockwood Long; and five brothers.
Services will be Wednesday, at 1 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home Chapel, with Robert Hall, Charles Thompson and Henry Carter officiating. Burial will be in the Evans Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
Survivors include daughters, Melissa O’Neill (Bob) of Anderson, AL, Jennifer Lockwood (Victor) of Athens, AL, Pamela Clem (Stevie) of Athens, AL, and Suzanne Duggar (Bobby) of Elkmont, AL; brothers, Lloyd Stacey of Madison, AL, Cecil Stacey of Athens, AL, Glenn Stacey of Georgia, and Leonard Stacey of Goodsprings, TN; sisters, Doris Green of Elkmont, AL, and June Smith of Florence, AL; sister in law, Emmalice Patrick of Rogersville, AL; nine grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.