DECATUR — Dean Steenson Wilson, age 82, of Decatur, Alabama passed away on Wednesday February 5, 2020. Dean was born September 13, 1937 in Decatur, Alabama. She was married to Thomas E. Wilson and they had two children, Rob Wilson and Dena Wilson Crow, as well as four grandchildren, Christina Crow Alvarado, Ann Wilson, Daniel Crow and Katherine Wilson, and brother, Bill Steenson. She was active with her children’s school activities, civic and Christian activities. She taught Sunday School for more than 23 years at Central Baptist Church and was a Chairperson of Christian Women’s Club of Decatur for two an a half years. She was a charter member of the Decatur’s Chapter of American Business Women’s Association. She taught crafts and scrap booking. She retired from Redstone Arsenal and worked at Edwin L. Hodges Ministries for 13 years.
Visitation for Dean will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Dean will be laid to rest in Decatur City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Christian Aid for the Bernard’s in Zimbabwe, Africa. The address is Christian Aid, 1199 5TH AW, Charlottesville, VA 22902 (please specify that the donation is for - Ivy Bernard in Zimbabwe code 594TKC) or to: “Love Package” P.O. Box 1921 Decatur, AL 35602. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Wilson family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.