DECATUR — Funeral service for Dean Thomas Meneau, 55, will be Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jeremy McNutt officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Falkville, AL. Visitation will be today, October 1, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Meneau died on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at his residence. He was born February 17, 1966, in Wisconsin, to Jerry Joseph Meneau and Kathy Joanne Terens Meneau. He was employed as a factory worker for Goodyear and then for Hyosung, prior to his passing. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son and brother.
Survivors include wife, Glenda Strickland Meneau, Decatur, AL; daughters, Lauren Meneau, Cullman, AL, Gabrielle Meneau, Eva, AL, Emily Hill, Eva, AL, Desiree Anders, Falkville, AL; parents, Jerry and Kathy Meneau, Two Rivers, WI; brothers, Mark Meneau, DePere, WI, Kevin Meneau, Wright City, MO; sister, Debra Knudson, Two Rivers, WI; six grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
