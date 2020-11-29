SPANISH FORT — A graveside service was held on November 17, 2020 for Deana Hardage Coleman, 47, at Huntsville Memory Gardens. Deana died at her home in Spanish Fort, AL on November 5, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Stan Coleman; daughter, Lauren Mckay; mother, Carol Willis Hardage; brother, Jonathan Hardage; stepsons, Blake and Chase Coleman; mother-in-law, Shelbie Jean Coleman; sister and brother-in-law, Renee and Larry Claxton; and her special longtime friend, Crystal Williams. She was preceded in death by her father, John Hardage; and grandparents, Tom and Betty Willis.
