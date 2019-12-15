DECATUR — Funeral service for Deanna C. Nelson, 55 of Decatur, will be held at noon on Tuesday, December 17 in the chapel of Peck Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Falkville City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Nelson was born April 10, 1964 in Morgan County, AL to Jimmy and Beverly Clark Nelson. She passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Huntsville Hospital. She was a VP of Wealth Management at Regions Bank and an active member of Cave Springs Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe and Dorothy Clark and Wallace and Wilma Nelson; father, Jimmy Nelson; and aunt, Joann Coots.
She is survived her mother, Beverly Nelson; sons, Nelson Tyler Shelton and Joseph Trevor Shelton; sister, Stacey Nelson Weeks and husband Scotty; and special friend, Boyd Mears.
