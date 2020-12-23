MOULTON — Funeral for Debbie Garrie, 64, of Moulton will be Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Caddo Congregational Christian Church at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Greg Standridge and Rev. David Lowery officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Caddo Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.
Mrs. Garrie, who died December 21, 2020, at her residence, was born October 18, 1956, to Joseph Franklin Garrie and Earlene Coggins Garrie. She was a member of Caddo Congregational Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jason Childers; sisters, Mary Deal, Shelia Boling.
Survivors include her son, Anthony (Christy) Childers; daughter, Amanda (Steve) Sitton; brothers, Joe Garrie, Jr., Jim (Mitzi) Garrie; brother-in-law, Rupert Deal; sisters, Rosie (J.D.) Potts, Rita (Joe) Parsley; grandchildren, Joseph Sitton, Chase Childers; many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Paul Boling, Troy Potts, Jr., Jody Parsley, Chad Garrie, Lance Garrie, David Potts.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Potts, Troy Potts, Randall Parsley, Randy Brown, Rupert Deal, Jr, Joey Garrie, Steve Garrie, Ben Parsley, Eddie Mitschke.
