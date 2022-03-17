HILLSBORO — Funeral for Debbie Landers Bryant, 67, of Hillsboro will be today, March 17, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Ms. Bryant, who died Friday, March 11, 2022, at her residence, was born June 15, 1954, to Aaron Landers and Kathleen Landers. She was preceded in death by her father, husband Charles Bryant and sister Ann Bean.
Survivors include her son, Justin (Amanda) Scoggin; daughter, Jennifer (Danny) Melcher; mother, Kathleen Landers; sister, Joyce Culver; stepson, Jason (Jennifer) Bryant; stepdaughter, Christy Bryant; grandchildren, Kaitlin (Corey) Dotson, Gavin Barnes, Colton Bryant, Brady Bryant, Jackson Bryant, Jacob Crider, Emma Scoggin, and Raylee Thomas; great-grandchildren, Colby Dotson, Gunner Crider.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.