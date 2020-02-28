DECATUR — Debora Susan Sandusky, 65, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Her visitation will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at The Church at Stone River. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the church with Reverend Amy Howard officiating.
Debora is survived by her sister, Mary White; niece, Emily Hulsey (Marc); nephew, William White (Danielle); great-niece, Charlotte Hulsey and great-nephew, Elijah White.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William Sandusky and Myrtice Sandusky; stepmother, Mary Sandusky and brother-in-law, Russell White.
Debora was a 1972 graduate of Austin High School. She continued her education at Athens College and received a bachelor’s degree. Debora was a retired homemaker and an avid Alabama fan. She was a lifelong member of Ninth Street United Methodist Church and The Church at Stone River. Debora will be missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Immeasurable Campaign at The Church at Stone River.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
