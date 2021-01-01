SOMERVILLE — FEB. 04, 1952 - DEC. 30, 2020 — Deborah Garner Richards, 68 of Somerville, formerly of Jasper, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at her home.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 2, 2021 from 4:30 until 6:00 p.m. at Collins-Burke Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lamar Luker, Sr. and Billie Ruth Luker; sister, Katherine Kaye Luker; first husband, Grady L. Garner; son, Timmothy Lee Garner.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Joseph “Joe” Richards; brother, Robert Lamar Luker, Jr. (Tammy); son, Chad Garner (Tracy); daughter, Kimberly Earley (Rodney); grandchildren, Jessica Hunt (Kenny), Jordan Davis, Sebastian Garner, Kimberly Madison (Kenneth), Quentin Earley; great-grandchild, Kenneth Ray Hunt, III “Trip”; niece, Emily Luker; nephew, Tony Luker (Jackie).
