HARTSELLE — Deborah Jean Bigham Herren, age 62, of Hartselle, died January 31, 2022. She was born November 25, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois. Family and friends are invited to attend visitation today, February 2, at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, at Roselawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Leslie Bigham Sr., her mother, Wanda Bigham Creel, and her brother, George Leslie Bigham, Jr.
Survivors include her husband, David Herren; daughter, Stephanie Roden (Rodney) of Hartselle; daughter, Stacey Earls (Johnathan) of Hartselle; daughter, Tracey Welch (Miles) of Hartselle; her sisters, Carla Morgan of Hartselle, Kaye Buford of Holt, and Cindy Pope of Cottondale; her seven grandchildren, Ava, Lincoln, Lynleigh, Lacey, Asher, Violet Joy, and Rush; niece, Kaytlin Morgan; nephew, AJ Morgan; and a host of cousins including her special cousin, Renae Suttles.
Deborah married David in blue jeans at the courthouse and built a wonderful life full of memories together for 42 years. She worked as a nurse and charge nurse at Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa, moving to North Alabama later in her career to work at Decatur General and Parkway as a nurse, charge nurse, and house supervisor. She was a mentor and friend to many nurses along the way, and she saved countless lives, building a reputation as an intelligent, well-respected nurse. Her care for others went beyond her nursing career. She was a devoted wife, mother, and “Mimis”. She loved Starbucks’ white chocolate peppermint mochas, minky blankets, Blue Plate’s bread pudding, the Game Show Network, and kitchen gadgets a plenty, but most of all she loved her husband, children, and grandchildren. The pantry was always stocked with Hershey bars and Dr. Peppers for grandkids, and a pot of coffee was always on for company. Her days were spent loving her family, laughing at the grandkid’s antics, and relishing every moment.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Roden, Johnathan Earls, Miles Welch, AJ Morgan, and Zak Smith.
