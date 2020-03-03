DANVILLE — Funeral service for Deborah Norman White, 65, will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Josh Sparkman and Brother Jessie Banks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Ballinger Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. White died on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. She was born October 3, 1954, in Morgan County to Cecil Oscar Norman and Lucy Henderson Norman. She was employed by Compass Bank as an Administrative Representative, prior to her passing. Preceding her in death were her daughter, Tracey Michelle Sharp; her parents; her sister, Bonnie Dunaway and husband, Gilbert and sister, Carolyn McNutt.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby White; her sister, Andrea Norman Cantrell (Steve); a brother-in-law, Ray McNutt and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ray McNutt, Jerry Shadden, John Owens, Freddie Stephenson, Jake Welborn and Phillip Gurley.
