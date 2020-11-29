MOULTON — Debra Blankenship, 51, passed away November 24, 2020. A private memorial with family will be held at a later date. Hampton Cove Funeral Home assisted the family. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Brauchle, and two grandchildren.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Turkey's new virus figures confirm experts' worst fears
- US reports several explosions heard in Eritrea's capital
- Mike Tyson returns to ring, draws in exhibition with Jones
- Asia Today: Cambodia tracks contacts after family infected
- Sports on TV, Radio: Nov. 29-30, 2020
- Tower Building developer weighs apartment construction bids, hotel project
- Virtual learning 'a breeze' for some, while other families struggle to make it work
- Local charities organizing fundraisers, gift drives this Christmas
Most Read
Articles
- 2 new restaurants headed for Moulton
- 'Sky is falling at Decatur Morgan': Parkway COVID-19 unit opens as hospital reaches all-time high for inpatients treated for virus
- One in three patients positive for COVID-19 at Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Feds to help build Decatur warehouse with auto use, add Athens infrastructure, pay for study
- Overpass bid awarded, opposition tries to kill project
- New council to look at food truck ordinance again
- Limestone County's Brittany Howard earns six Grammy nominations
- Alabama's Saban tests positive for virus 3 days before Iron Bowl, has mild symptoms
- It all began with move to Decatur for Alabama star and future NFL draft pick Deonte Brown
- Fast-growing machine and fabrication company adding more production, jobs
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial: It is time to bind country's wounds (5)
- Letter to the editor: If election is fraudulent, maybe Earth is flat (5)
- New Decatur council sworn in, names newcomer Ladner as president (4)
- Editorial: Alabama should expand early voting (3)
- Mayor, council disagree on whether to fill director of development spot (3)
- Q&A: Tuberville on hiring staff, election results and socialism (3)
- Alabama certifies election results with record absentee voting (3)
- Editorial: State needs Tuberville to be serious, thoughtful (3)
- Biden wins White House, according to projections; vows new direction for divided US (2)
- Biden declared winner of Wisconsin, Michigan; Trump has narrow path to victory (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.