DECATUR — Debra Sue Jones, 64, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. Her memorial service will be Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Decatur Church of Christ.
Debra is survived by her son, Jeremy Jones (wife Amelia), her mother, Lone Jones and her brother, Bill Jones (wife Judy). She was preceded in death by her father, Hoyt Jones.
Debra was a Registered Nurse who took great pride in her job and truly loved taking care of others. She enjoyed serving at church, spending time with family and friends as well as her chocolate lab, Ellie Mae.
Memorial gifts may be made to Comfort Care Hospice of Decatur in her name.
Roselawn Funeral Home assisted the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.