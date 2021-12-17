Edith Ballenger, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Shannon Borden, 2 p.m., Corinth Baptist Church
Ricky Brown, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
James Eddy Jr., 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Betty Herston, 1 p.m., Graveside Valley View Cemetery
Chester Lemmond, 1 p.m., Burningtree Memorial Gardens
