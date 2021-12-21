Michael Boyles, 1 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home Chapel
Constance Hallmark, noon, Midway Memorial Gardens
Jason Johnson, 1:30 p.m., Peck Funeral Home Chapel
Kathryn Lindquist, noon, Roselawn Funeral Home
Wyman Logan, 2 p.m., Sweet Springs Baptist Church, Ardmore
April Orr, 1 p.m., Jackson Chapel
