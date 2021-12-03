Ruby Clark, 11 a.m., Reynolds Funeral Home Chapel
Phillip Daniel, 3 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home
Dwight Hale, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Janic Strain-Johnson, noon, Graveside at Sterrs Cemetery
Emma Jean Lee, 3:30 p.m., Graveside at Roundtop Cemetery
Arvil Nix, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home Chapel
Bart Suggs, 2 p.m., Oak Grove FCM Church, Trinity
