Kermit Hill, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Winston Hodge, 12 p.m., First United Methodist Church
Stephanie Lowrey, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home
Bobby Mizzell, 1 p.m., Reynolds Funeral Home, Decatur
Steve Rampley, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Randy Wood, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Decatur
