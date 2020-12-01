Paula Alexander, 11:30 a.m., Old Liberty Cemetery
Ray Byrom Sr., 2 p.m., Jefferson Memorial Cemetery
Exota Hale, 11 a.m.., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Timothy Harwell, 2 p.m., Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
Opie Reed, 2 p.m., Dancy Chapel Cemetery
Gayle Strider, 2 p.m., Hartselle First United Methodist Church
Joe Williams, 1 p.m., Reeves Family Cemetery
