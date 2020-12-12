Boyd Bozeman, 2:30 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Larry Davis, 1 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church
Stephen Fischer, 11 a.m., Elliott Brown-Service, Moulton
Donnie Holt, 3 p.m., Pisgah Cemetery
Mildred Jett, 11 a.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Carol Peacock, 1 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
Teresa Rochester, 3 p.m., Decatur Church of Christ
Lillie Tate, 11 a.m., Sterrs Cemetery, Decatur
Charles Walter, 3 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.