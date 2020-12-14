Tom Byars, 1:30 p.m., Decatur City Cemetery
Frances Chandler, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home
Stanley Clark, 11 a.m., Ridout’s Brown-Service, Decatur
Gregory Gibson, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home
Stephen Mann, 2 p.m. West Huntsville Baptist Church
Doris Mitchell, 10 a.m., Grace Episcopal Church, Cullman
Fred Morgan, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home
Kathleen Slaten, 11 a.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
