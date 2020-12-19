Geraldine Ballenger, 1 p.m., Ballinger Family Cemetery
Charles Brown, noon, Foster-Davis Cemetery, Hillsboro
Mary Glenn, 1 p.m., Moulton Memory Gardens
Barbara Jackson, 2 p.m., Beddingfield Cemetery
Terry Lang, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Victor Matthews, 11 a.m., Sterrs Cemetery, Decatur
Willie Owens, 11 a.m., Phillips CME Church, Huntsville
Charles Pitman, 11 a.m., Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery
Harvey Pride Jr., 2:30 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church Garden
John Wynn, 1:30 p.m., Decatur City Cemetery
