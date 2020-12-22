Rob Cartee, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home
Zola Chandler, 2 p.m., Midway Memorial Gardens
Billy Eddy, 3 p.m., Hartselle City Cemetery
Wanda Faye Franks, 2 p.m., Ridout’s Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel
John King, 12 p.m., Oak Ridge Cemetery
Dunreath Lorance, 2 p.m., Mt. Tabor Cemetery
Robert McKeehan, 3:30 p.m., Westmead Baptist Church
Makayla Orr, 1:30 p.m., Sterrs Cemetery
Melba Terry, 2 p.m., Moulton Memory Gardens
Mary Yarbrough, 1 p.m., Hartselle City Cemetery
