Janice Grant, 1 p.m., Gum Springs Baptist Church
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- No Christmas Eve joy for truckers stuck in UK virus gridlock
- The Latest: China will suspend flights to and from the UK
- Packers' LaFleur ready to match up with former boss Vrabel
- Chiefs rookie Sneed becoming indispensable to defense
- Santa's 'grandchildren' spread joy in Italian nursing homes
- UK, EU on cusp of striking Brexit trade deal at last
- Booker, Bridges lead new-look Suns past Mavericks 106-102
- China steps up pressure on Alibaba with anti-monopoly probe
Most Read
Articles
- Wreck downs power lines on Alabama 67, causes temporary road closure.
- Some long-term campers upset with Point Mallard changes
- Harvey Pride Jr.
- Decatur Morgan Hospital doctor fears rationing care if COVID-19 trends continue
- Pharmacology expert from Priceville helped develop COVID-19 treatment
- Trinity area will be first connected to JWEMC high-speed internet
- Sixth Avenue beautification plan will cost up to $6 million
- Tower Building renovation moves ahead as city obtains $2 million-plus in historic tax credits
- Trooper: Priceville man dies in crash
- Rob Cartee
Images
Videos
Commented
- Mo Brooks among House lawmakers plotting apparently futile effort to block Biden win (8)
- Letter to the editor: Reagan's words can inspire Americans today (6)
- Vaccinations begin at Decatur Morgan Hospital (4)
- Decatur High senior receives full ride scholarship to Yale University (4)
- Salvation Army shelter needs volunteers to stay open after workers quarantined (3)
- Attorney general trying to intimidate local officials (3)
- It's official: Harsin new Auburn football head coach (2)
- Decatur to adjust police jurisdiction boundary to accommodate annexation (2)
- Marsh stepping down from pro tem role; new leaders look at COVID-19 recovery in 2021 (2)
- Number of Decatur Morgan Hospital patients on life support peaks as it awaits vaccine (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.