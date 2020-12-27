Joey Barnett, 2 p.m., Historic Somerville Cemetery
Jack Betterton, 3 p.m., Hartselle City Cemetery
Cheryl Buford, 1:30 p.m., Decatur City Cemetery
Billy Cole, 2 p.m., Athens City Cemetery
Lucille Folkert, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Chapel, Decatur
Hershel Henson, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Onice Holmes, 2 p.m., Oden Ridge Cemetery
Raymond Key, 3 p.m., Oak Park Church of God
Bobby Kilpatric, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home
Nita Lawrence, 2 p.m., Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
Glenda Thompson, 1:30 p.m., Hartselle Church of Christ
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.