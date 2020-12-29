Glenda Anders, 3:30 p.m., Hartselle Memory Gardens
Jerre Lett, 1 p.m., East Highland Baptist Church
James McCaghren, 1 p.m., Red Hill Cemetery
Dorothy Orr, 1:30 p.m., Sterrs Cemetery
JoAnn Rogers, 2 p.m., Hartselle Memory Gardens
Edward Towns, 2 p.m., Canaan Missionary Baptist Church
Wanda Turner, 11:30 a.m., Sterrs Cemetery
Billy Vinson, 1 p.m., Lebanon Methodist Church, Speake
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.