Rufus Barnett, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Alma Corum, 12 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
John Glass Jr., 11 a.m., Franklin Memory Gardens, Russellville
John Hensley, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Cecil Jones, 1 p.m., Raper Cemetery
Jean Mayes, 12 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek
Richard Suski Sr., 3 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.