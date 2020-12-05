Helen Bass, Pleasant Grove MB Church parking lot
Jennifer Fyock, 2 p.m., Hamby’s Chapel
Lura Griffin, 11 a.m., Limestone Memorial Gardens
Raymond Ledlow, 11 a.m., Johnson Chapel Cemetery
Marilyn Massey, 2 p.m., New Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery
Odessa Mitchell, 12 p.m., Draper Chatman Cemetery
Al Monzel, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
