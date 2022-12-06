Mary Olivia Jones, 1 p.m., Hartselle City Cemetery
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Sports on TV, Radio: Dec. 6, 2022
- Lotteries for Dec. 6
- Redundant signals: Unnecessary red light causing traffic delays on Danville Road
- Capital murder trial opens with emotional testimony
- 4 quarterbacks named Heisman finalists
- USS Arizona survivor: Honor those killed at Pearl Harbor
- In the community: River City Rivalry: Round 1
- EXPLAINER: US power grid has long faced terror threat
Most Read
Articles
- North Alabama United Methodists split on whether to leave denomination
- Making History: Former Decatur resident elected first openly gay Black man as bishop in UMC
- Some concerned over new Hartselle superintendent hire
- Football coach Jere Adcock retires after 27 seasons, 187 wins at Decatur High
- Collins' dunk lifts Austin over Decatur
- Samford makes history with help from former Austin star
- Football: Could the Super 7 go to Super 8?
- Victim in Sunday shooting cared about others, those who knew him say
- Lee Greenwood to perform at the Princess
- Lawyer: Confession of teen charged with murdering family inadmissible
Images
Videos
Commented
- Decatur mayor operating prohibited Airbnb (9)
- Decatur mayor operating prohibited Airbnb (7)
- Music store to close location of 51 years because of downtown progress (6)
- Making History: Former Decatur resident elected first openly gay Black man as bishop in UMC (3)
- Incoming secretary of state vows to keep foolish promise (3)
- Report: Alabama mayor offers Airbnb despite city rental ban (1)
- Open for business: New shops, offices and eateries find home in Decatur as Milo's closes (1)
- A new Statehouse? Leaders begin discussions on possible new building (1)
- Marshall Glenn Hames (1)
- State report cards: Decatur's middle schools a concern with D's; local districts overall get A's and B's (1)
- Inflation, political violence concern local voters on Election Day (1)
- Priceville's dream season comes to end (1)
- Controversial rezoning of Old Moulton Road property approved for apartments (1)
- Elton D. Cooper (1)
- Another botched execution raises questions (1)
- Parker recommended to manage parking deck retail spaces (1)
- Cultural Art: Dia de los Muertos exhibit features altars and paintings by Decatur City Schools students (1)
- Scott Alan Sheffield (1)
- DU proposes increase in water rates (1)
- Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators (1)
- Mo Brooks says Trump ‘dishonest, disloyal, incompetent, crude’ (1)
- Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market prepares for renovations (1)
- Waldrep restarts plan to build $5 million office complex for ministry staff (1)
- From podcasts to holograms, Chestnut Grove students work in new STEM lab (1)
- In the community: Día de los Muertos (1)
- North Alabama: Newly elected congressman Strong posts that he'll support Trump (1)
- Would you support a constitutional amendment raising the voting age to 21? (1)
- Caddy crush: Young, Alabama spoil Cadillac's momentum (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.