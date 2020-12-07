Bobby Hanback, 2 p.m., Central Park Baptist Church
Shirley Murphy, 2 p.m., New Center Baptist Church Cemetery
Robert Sandlin Sr., 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home Chapel
Charles Shaw Jr., noon, Sterrs Cemetery
Brenda Watson, 2 p.m., Ridout’s Brown-Service, Decatur
Norman Woodall, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home
Maxine Woods, 1 p.m., Hartselle City Cemetery
