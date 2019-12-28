Jesse Bolding, 1 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek

Andrew Butler, 11 a.m., St. Peter M.B. Church

Jessie Clack Sr., noon, St. James CP Church in America, Decatur

Betty Jones, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel

Loreen Lamar, 11 a.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur

Lila Lewis, 3 p.m., Limestone Chapel Funeral Home, Athens

Judy Moon, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Jack Mooneyham, noon, graveside at Shiloh Baptist Church

Lee Webster, 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Monrovia

Tags

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.