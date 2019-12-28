Jesse Bolding, 1 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek
Andrew Butler, 11 a.m., St. Peter M.B. Church
Jessie Clack Sr., noon, St. James CP Church in America, Decatur
Betty Jones, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel
Loreen Lamar, 11 a.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Lila Lewis, 3 p.m., Limestone Chapel Funeral Home, Athens
Judy Moon, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Jack Mooneyham, noon, graveside at Shiloh Baptist Church
Lee Webster, 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Monrovia
