Robert Brunson, 2 p.m., Spry Funeral Home, Athens
Loraine Cost, 2 p.m., Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Braxton Craig, 11 a.m., New Zion Baptist Church, Flat Rock Community
Betty Jo Hensley, 2 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
F.M. Rouse, 1 p.m., Elliott’s Brown-Service Funeral Home, Moulton
