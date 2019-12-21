Charlene Adams, 1 p.m., Priceville Baptist Church

Brenda Aldridge, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Henry Davis Jr., noon, Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home

Frank George, 3 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur

Chase Godsey, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity

Keisha Godsey, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity

Loeita Locke, 2 p.m., McConnell memorial Chapel, Athens

Jamar McGhee, noon, The Henrietta Garth-Sharpley Memorial Chapel, Decatur

Curtis Mitchell, 4 p.m., Piney Grove Baptist Church, Ardmore

Shelia Nix, 2 p.m., Ridout’s Brown-Service Chapel, Decatur

Mary Prewett, 2 p.m., Kimbrell-Stern, Albany, GA

Katherine Slaton, 10 a.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, Decatur

Andrew Theodoropoulos, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Dovard Yeager, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur

