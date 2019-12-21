Charlene Adams, 1 p.m., Priceville Baptist Church
Brenda Aldridge, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Henry Davis Jr., noon, Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
Frank George, 3 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
Chase Godsey, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Keisha Godsey, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Loeita Locke, 2 p.m., McConnell memorial Chapel, Athens
Jamar McGhee, noon, The Henrietta Garth-Sharpley Memorial Chapel, Decatur
Curtis Mitchell, 4 p.m., Piney Grove Baptist Church, Ardmore
Shelia Nix, 2 p.m., Ridout’s Brown-Service Chapel, Decatur
Mary Prewett, 2 p.m., Kimbrell-Stern, Albany, GA
Katherine Slaton, 10 a.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, Decatur
Andrew Theodoropoulos, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Dovard Yeager, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
