Clay Brown Jr., noon, Jerusalem P.B. Church
Jean Estes, 11 a.m., Collier-Butler Funeral Home, Gadsden
Patricia Jeffreys, 2 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
Betty Preston, 3 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Latonya Rasheed, noon, Gibson Chapel Methodist Church, Decatur
Bobby Talley Sr., 2 p.m., Jones Chapel Cemetery
Martha Thomas, 2 p.m. Celebration of Life, Delano Park, Decatur
Steve Thompson, 2 p.m., Spry Funeral Home Chapel, Athens
Bertha Turner, 11 a.m., Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home, Decatur
Robert Turner, 2 p.m., Roundtop Cemetery
