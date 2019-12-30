Daniel Brown, noon, Reynolds Funeral Home, Decatur
Joe Dearman, 10 a.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
Dewayne Green, 2 p.m., Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
Jenett Hood, 2 p.m., Elliott-Brown-Service, Moulton
Jimmie Ingle, 1 p.m., Shanghai Baptist Church, Athens
Ronnie Tolbert, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
David Williams, 2 p.m., Vestavia Hills Baptist Church, Decatur
