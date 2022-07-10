DOUBLE SPRINGS FORMERLY OF DECATUR — Funeral for Delila Hutcheson Aday, 82, of Double Springs formerly of Decatur will be on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM, at Sardis Baptist church #2 in Addison, with Chaplain John Davis and Brother Jamie Hutcheson officiating. The family will have a public visitation from noon until 2:00 PM at the church, and the burial will follow at Friendship Baptist Church in the Upshaw community of Addison. Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home is directing.
Mrs. Aday was born on July 24, 1939 to James and Lola Hutcheson both deceased, and passed away on July 7, 2022 at her residence.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Roland Aday and sister, L.G. Everett.
She is survived by a daughter, Denise (Chris) Sibley; son, Joseph Aday; grandson, Jeremy (Heather) Sibley; great granddaughters, Anna Brooke and Graci Belle Sibley; brothers, Windel Hutcheson, Philip (Barbara) Hutcheson; sister, Nelda (Jimmy) Cole; nieces and nephews, Tricia Dale (John) Tinker, Gail Everette, Michelle Cole, Jamie (Laura) Hutcheson, Jason (Kim) Hutcheson; and many great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Sibley, Jason Hutcheson, Caleb Hutcheson, Burl Landers, Dwight Mason, Daniel Lee.
