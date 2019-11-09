MARIETTA, GEORGIA — Mr. Delbert Flack, 81 of Marietta, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta.
Mr. Flack was born in Decatur, AL and graduated from Decatur High School. He attended Freed Hardeman University in Henderson, TN where he played baseball and basketball.He later attended The University of Alabama (Huntsville). Mr. Flack was a sports lover-including baseball, basketball and golf. He coached Little League Baseball and Basketball in Marietta and Smyrna for many years. Mr. Flack was a member of Powers Ferry Road Church of Christ for approximately 50 years. He was retired from Lockheed and previously worked for Hensley-Schmidt. Mr. Flack was a Floor Captain at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center since its opening in 2007.
Mr. Flack is survived by his wife, Faye Rogers Flack; sons, Tim R. Flack of Marietta and W. Del Flack of Durham, NC; sister, Judy Jackson of Decatur, AL.; grandchildren, Cydney Flack, Caroline Flack and Jackson Flack; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at msfocus.org, or The ArtsBridge Foundation at artsbridgega.org.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home (1130 Whitlock Ave. Marietta-770-424-4924) on Sunday from 12-3 P.M. Carmichaelcares.com
