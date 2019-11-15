DECATUR — Funeral for Mother Delia Pickett-Johnson “Big Momma” - “Aunt D”, 100, will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Union Grove Primitive Baptist Church. The body will be in the church one hour before the services. There will be a private burial at a later unannounced date. Sharpley Funeral Home directing the services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.