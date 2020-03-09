CULLMAN — Delma “Lou” Minier, 90, died March 7, 2020. Funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Moss Service Funeral Home. Please visit mossservicefh.com to leave condolences for the family. She was born December 15, 1929.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Juul Labs sought to court AGs as teen vaping surged
- Florida theme parks keep eye on virus as spring break nears
- Asian stocks plunge after fall in oil prices
- State may relocate damaged highway in north Alabama
- Sports on TV: March 9, 2020
- Hatton hands on to win Bay Hill for 1st PGA Tour title
- Mercedes bids for green as Hamilton eyes Schumacher records
- Merzlikins solid in return, Blue Jackets beat Canucks 2-1
Most Read
Articles
- Lawyers: Sheriff Blakely hospitalized, being tested for coronavirus
- License revoked despite Jackson's request for 2nd chance
- West Morgan Elementary bookkeeper charged with theft
- Ex-school bookkeeper facing theft charge
- Judge rules Morgan school districts should receive online sales tax
- Decatur school board gives preliminary approval to 3M settlement
- Council members raise concerns about chemicals in Flint Creek
- Doctor says lawyer wrong, Sheriff Blakely not tested for COVID-19
- Limestone County: Barksdale unseats Turner; Maples and Young win school board races
- Baggett, Kusta in district judge runoff
Images
Videos
Commented
- Decatur considers ban on front-yard parking (6)
- Mayor slams DU over sewer overflows; utility rebukes him as 'unprofessional' (5)
- Lawyers: Sheriff Blakely hospitalized, being tested for coronavirus (5)
- Lawsuit seeks to block construction of Alabama 20 overpass (4)
- Austin traffic light in jeopardy (4)
- Long uses State of County address to argue online sales tax issue (4)
- Morgan schools win court battle on online sales tax (3)
- Lights dim on US 31 bridge, DU-city cooperation (3)
- Editorial: Carnival gridlock a good problem if solution forthcoming (2)
- Carnegie Carnival Parade 2020 (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.