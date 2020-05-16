DECATUR — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Delmer Faye Wallace Jackson, 59, will be Monday, May 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bell Springs Cemetery with Bro. Ronnie Sanders officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Jackson died on Friday, May 15, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 22, 1960 in Morgan County to Sherman Leroy Talley and Etoile Estelle Downs Talley. She was of the Baptist faith, a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother as well as an homemaker for her family. She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Jimmy, Dean, Rickey and Jerry Talley.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Lyndon Jackson; three daughters, Katie Goree, Detra Ledbetter and Leslie Jackson; one son, Zachary Jackson; and seven grandchildren
Pallbearers will be Seth Goree, Peyton Barnes, Randall Hill, Bentley Parsons, Brent Ledbetter and George Cisneros.
