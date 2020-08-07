DECATUR — Delois Taylor, 67, died August 5, 2020. Reynolds Funeral Home will announce arrangements.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Sports on TV, radio: Aug. 7-8, 2020
- Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat
- Africa passes 1M confirmed virus cases; true number far more
- Morgan evictions soar after moratorium lifted
- Yelich hits inside-the-park homer, Brewers beat White Sox
- Lotteries, Aug. 7
- West Morgan High $16 million expansion to begin this month
- Two more Morgan residents die of COVID-19
Most Read
Articles
- Trump says he's fired TVA chairman, who is Skip Thompson of Decatur
- Mysterious mass death in a Texas border town in 'Strong from the Heart'
- With some campers in place more than 5 years, short-term sites planned at Point Mallard
- Affidavit: Suspect used lighter to start Walmart fire
- Hartselle native killed in accident returned to area after traveling world in construction trade
- Council rejects second request to extend dining into parking spots
- Decatur women launch handmade chalk business during pandemic
- First Lawrence County resident dies of COVID-19
- Baggs wants to become mayor so Decatur can have 'good things'
- Police: Body recovered in water near Wheeler Refuge administrative building
Images
Videos
Commented
- Decatur mask ordinance passes, but mayor to delay signing or vetoing it (26)
- With infections rising, Decatur mask ordinance takes effect (19)
- UPDATED: Decatur face mask ordinance to take effect at 5 p.m. Monday (13)
- Decatur City Council passes mask ordinance (9)
- Ann McFeatters: What are the 15 signs of authoritarianism? We've seen them (8)
- With some campers in place more than 5 years, short-term sites planned at Point Mallard (7)
- Store owner on calling 911: 'As a Black man, you're rolling the dice' (5)
- Trump says he's fired TVA chairman, who is Skip Thompson of Decatur (5)
- Council to redo vote on mandatory masks this morning (4)
- Mask opponents believe Trump's lies (4)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.