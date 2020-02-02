DECATUR — Delores Ann Tudor Morris, 71, of Decatur, passed away on January 29, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Morris was born August 29, 1948 in Indiana to Oscar Lafayette Tudor II and Mary Francis (Livingston) Tudor. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and a sister.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Edward Morris; one son, Joey Morris (Barbara) and one daughter, Shannon Oden (Scott), both of Decatur; two brothers, Oscar Tudor of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Michael Tudor of Decatur; two granddaughters, Carol and Angela Morris; and one great-grandson, Aiden.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.